Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

