Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 146.10 ($1.91) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.07.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.