Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,777.50 ($36.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,909.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,160.88. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.51 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have purchased a total of 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 in the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

