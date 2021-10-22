Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for essensys (LON:ESYS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on the stock.

essensys stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.25. essensys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £186.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of essensys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

