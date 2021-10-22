BENQI (QI) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. BENQI has a market cap of $43.52 million and $4.67 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,115.19 or 1.01097265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.26 or 0.06482854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021819 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

