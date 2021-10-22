Ben M. Palmer Sells 30,312 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RES stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 718,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.