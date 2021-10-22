Belt Finance Price Hits $6.88 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.88 or 0.00011314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,591,639 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

