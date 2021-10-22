BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.

Shares of BGNE opened at $375.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.95 and its 200-day moving average is $331.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BeiGene by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

