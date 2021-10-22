Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lowered by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 86.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.12. 3,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,003. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

