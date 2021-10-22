Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEAM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of BEAM opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

