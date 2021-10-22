Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Shares of Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 4.82 and last traded at 4.99, with a volume of 10101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.72.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 223.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.