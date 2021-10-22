BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 30,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,061. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $256.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BCB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

