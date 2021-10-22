BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Down 2.7%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.82. 269,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 173,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Citigroup raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 73.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.89 million during the quarter.

About BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

