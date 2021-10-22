Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.80.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

