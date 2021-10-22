Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

BSE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday.

LON BSE opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.54 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

