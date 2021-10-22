Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

BSE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday.

LON BSE opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.54 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

