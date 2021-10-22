Barclays Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $106.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $127.89 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

