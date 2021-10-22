Barclays Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $67.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

