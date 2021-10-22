Barclays Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €51.70

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price increased by Barclays from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.