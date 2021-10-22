Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%.
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The stock has a market cap of $439.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several research analysts recently commented on BHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.
