Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The stock has a market cap of $439.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

