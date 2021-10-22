Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0003 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $535,815.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.85 or 0.99659702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.00 or 0.06491970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

