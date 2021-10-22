BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

BankUnited stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

