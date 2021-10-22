Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue raised Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

