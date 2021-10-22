Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of DSP Group worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 97,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 173,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSPG. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.88 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $529.15 million, a P/E ratio of -99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

