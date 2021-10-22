Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 73,836 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 188,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

