Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 199.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 262,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $798.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.