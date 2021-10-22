Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,120 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $135.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

