Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,965 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in AAR by 3,981.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after buying an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in AAR by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 273,254 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AAR by 58.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after buying an additional 181,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $6,524,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $33.85 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

