Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 79.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CTMX opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

