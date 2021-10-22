Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,373 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

KBH opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

