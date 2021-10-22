Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,728 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 656,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 96.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

