BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

BANF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,483. BancFirst has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

