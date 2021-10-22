Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 6,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,735. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.
