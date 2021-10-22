Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 529,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 566,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 116,637 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.9% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.19 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

