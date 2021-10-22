Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 9.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

