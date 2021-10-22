Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cognex by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.