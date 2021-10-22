Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

