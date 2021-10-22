Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $243.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $286.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

