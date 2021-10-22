Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $409.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

