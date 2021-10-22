Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.59.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.