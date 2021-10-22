B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 23,086 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $311,661.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,528.44.

On Wednesday, September 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,031 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,396.80.

On Friday, September 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,452.96.

ALTG opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.