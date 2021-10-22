B-cube.ai Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $34,828.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00071711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00102593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,213.53 or 0.99997485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.72 or 0.06469528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022094 BTC.

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,137 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

