Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.