AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AxoGen by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 636,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 531,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

