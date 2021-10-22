Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,101,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $15.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.77. 23,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

