Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. 105,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,938,307. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $240.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

