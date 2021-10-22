Axiom Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.20. 7,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

