Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $13,253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.26.

Shares of ZM traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.88. 49,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $553.86. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,391 shares of company stock worth $63,441,556. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

