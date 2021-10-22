Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.
ASM opened at C$1.14 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
