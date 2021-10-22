Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

ASM opened at C$1.14 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

