Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 109,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Avaya stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

