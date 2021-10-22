Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $130,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,658,133. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $179.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.